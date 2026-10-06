Jailer 2 trailer X review: Hrithik Roshan's one-second 'glimpse' in Rajinikanth's sequel excites fans, check tweets

Jailer 2 trailer is out, bringing back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The promo has sparked excitement over Hrithik Roshan's one-second glimpse, while Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, and Shiva Rajkumar return. With a star-studded cast, the Nelson Dilipkumar sequel is eyeing a massive box-office run.

Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, and the trailer of Jailer 2 has already set social media buzzing. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster brings back the superstar in a bigger, more action-packed story, while expanding the franchise with a star-studded cast and several high-profile cameos. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15. The trailer, released on Monday, October 5, gives fans a glimpse of Rajinikanth's Muthuvel Pandian in a new setting, with the retired jailer seemingly trying to stay away from his violent past. However, trouble soon finds him again. The promo keeps much of the plot under wraps but promises explosions, action, humour and the trademark swagger that made the first Jailer a blockbuster. The trailer has already triggered reactions calling Jailer 2 "the biggest Kollywood blockbuster."

Jailer 2 cast gets bigger and better

Rajinikanth leads the cast, with S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Suraj Venjaramoodu among the major additions. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and other actors from the first film also return. The sequel also brings back the extended-cameo formula that became one of Jailer's biggest talking points, with Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff returning as Matthew, Narasimha and Kamdev, respectively.

Hrithik Roshan in Jailer 2

The biggest talking point from the trailer is a brief, backlit glimpse and the stylised walk that has led fans to believe that the silhouette figure is indeed Hrithik Roshan. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, who is also doing a special cameo in the much-awaited film, isn't shown explicitly in the trailer. Jailer 2 will mark Roshan's on-screen reunion with Rajinikanth after 40 years since Bhagwaan Dada in 1986, which was Hrithik's first credited appearance as a child artist.

#HrithikRoshan in #Jailer2 TRAILER Finally after years we are going to get the BEST SUPERSTAR VERSION of @iHrithik on Screen and that too a MASSY AVATAR https://t.co/ffvR7V62Wh — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) October 5, 2026

It's confirmed that the silhouette shot is of Hrithik. His stuntdouble mansoor shared d story with the Hindi track “Dil Haareya” as I said earlier, this song is going to feature HR. #HrithikRoshan × #Rajinikanth sir emotional scene is going to hit HARD. #Jailer2 #Jailer2Trailer https://t.co/x3u0yLcoYw — Nolan (@krrishnolan) October 6, 2026

Cant wait to see #HrithikRoshan in #Anirudh BGM shot stylishly by Nelson!! #Jailer2 https://t.co/L0aenBBpAa — Rahul R (@rahool360) October 5, 2026

#HrithikRoshan in #Jailer2 The BIG SUPERSTAR in a MASSY AVATAR utilized to his BEST POTENTIAL by NELSON !! BAAP RE BAAP @iHrithik https://t.co/BRaf20n311 — Kashif Review (@KashifCriticz) October 5, 2026

Jailer 2 box office prediction

The expectations from the sequel are particularly high because of what Jailer achieved in 2023. The Nelson-Rajinikanth collaboration emerged as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, grossing Rs 610 crore worldwide with an India net of Rs 350 crore. With the sequel bringing back Rajinikanth, Nelson and Anirudh Ravichander while adding Vidya Balan, S.J. Suryah and a host of major cameos, Jailer 2 is expected to open strongly at the box office. A Rs 600 crore-plus worldwide run would put it in the conversation with its predecessor, while a favourable audience response could push it significantly higher. However, its final numbers will depend on reviews, word of mouth and how well the sequel matches the impact of the first film.

READ | Drishyam 3 box office: Ajay Devgn's Hindi film crosses lifetime earnings of Mohanlal's Malayalam movie in just three days