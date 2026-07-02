Jailer 2: Rajinikanth, Nelson's sequel locks release date, fans declare it 'Kollywood's first Rs 1000 crore film'

Jailer 2 is led by Rajinikanth and also stars Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vidya Balan. Hrithik Roshan has reportedly shot a crucial cameo, which was originally intended for Shah Rukh Khan.

Headined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Nelson, Jailer 2 is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. A direct sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, the action comedy was initially reported to release in June 2026, but was postponed due to delayed shooting schedules. On Thursday, July 2, the makers announced that Jailer 2 will arrive in cinemas on Thursday, October 15, ahead of the festive weekend of Dussehra. The production banner Sun Pictures unveiled the release date announcement teaser in the original Tamil language and the dubbed Telugu and Hindi versions. The video offers brief glimpses of different characters from the much-awaited film. The clip was captioned, "One name to rule the game! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15."

Jailer became the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time with its worldwide gross collections of Rs 605 crore. It featured Rajinikanth as retired jailer 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quiet life with his family after hanging up his uniform. His peaceful existence is shattered when his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing and is presumed dead. The cast also included Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil and Vinayakan, who played the antagonist. It also featured special appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Kishore.

In Jailer 2, Rajinikanth reprises his role as Muthuvel Pandian, with Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar also returning. The new additions in the sequel are SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vidya Balan. According to the latest reports, Hrithik Roshan has filmed a key cameo, which was originally intended for Shah Rukh Khan. If true, it will mark his on-screen reunion with Rajinikanth after 40 years since Bhagwaan Dada in 1986. With the release date announcement teaser, fans have already declared Jailer 2 "Kollywood's first Rs 1000 crore film."

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