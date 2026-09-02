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Jailer 2: Rajinikanth film is NOT postponed, makers confirm Dussehra release with new poster

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is not postponed. The makers have confirmed that Nelson Dilipkumar’s action entertainer will release in theatres on October 15, 2026, during Dussehra. A new poster featuring Rajinikanth was unveiled to put an end to the postponement rumours.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 10:31 PM IST

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth film is NOT postponed, makers confirm Dussehra release with new poster
Jailer 2 not postponed
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Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Jailer 2 is not getting postponed. After days of speculation surrounding a possible delay, the makers have officially reaffirmed that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will release in theatres on October 15, 2026, as scheduled. Sun Pictures also unveiled a new poster featuring Rajinikanth, putting an end to the postponement rumours. The fresh poster shows Rajinikanth in his massy avatar, holding a gun, with the release date prominently mentioned. It carries the tagline “Alappara Kelapparom”, a reference to the popular Hukum song from the first Jailer. The production house shared the update on social media with the message that Jailer 2 will "storm into theatres worldwide" on October 15.

The clarification comes amid reports that Jailer 2 could be pushed from its Dussehra release window. Speculation had intensified following reports of possible reshoots, with claims that certain portions of the film were being reworked. However, the makers have now made it clear that the theatrical release plan remains unchanged. Post-production work is progressing, with composer Anirudh Ravichander continuing to work on the film’s background score.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as the fan-favourite Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, following the massive success of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The sequel has already generated considerable buzz with its announcement teaser and promotional song Ala Bolelo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

The film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vidya Balan, among others. Vijay Sethupathi’s appearance is particularly notable as the actor has generally avoided guest appearances in recent years.

The October release is expected to give Jailer 2 a major festive advantage. It will also set up a significant box-office clash, with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali and Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer Om scheduled to arrive on October 16. For now, Rajinikanth fans can mark October 15 on their calendars as Jailer 2 remains firmly on course for its Dussehra release.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

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