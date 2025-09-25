Jailer 2: Rajinikanth-starrer action comedy to release on this date in June 2026? Here's what we know

Rajinikanth will reprise his role of 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian with Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and the Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar also returning in the highly-aticipated sequel Jailer 2.

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer 2, the highly anticipated sequel of the 2023 Tamil blockbuster. The Tamil star will reprise his role of 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian with Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and the Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar also returning in the sequel. Nelson Dilipkumar, known simply as Nelson, is directing the sequel announced earlier this year.

After the Coolie star finished the Kerala schedule of the film recently, several paparazzi caught him at the Chennai airport. Rajinikanth then said that Jailer 2 will release in the theatres in June 2026. However, several media portals are claiming that the superstar mentioned the exact release date as June 12, 2026.

However, now a source close to Rajinikanth's team has denied that the Petta actor revealed the release date of the sequel. Talking to Zoom, they said, "All he said was June 2026. When he was asked about the release date, the microphone seemed to have moved away, it resulted in a partially muted answer. Just when Rajinikanth said June, the audio was cut off. This made social media users believe that he said June 12."

The new additions in Jailer 2 cast are S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Mithun Chakraborty. Vidya Balan and Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna are also rumoured to be associated with the upcoming film. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the sequel as well.

Released in the theatres worldwide on August 10, 2023, Jailer turned out to be a huge blockbuster as it collected Rs 343.72 crore net in India and Rs 605 crore gross worldwide. It became the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time behind Rajinikanth's own 2.0, which had amassed just above Rs 800 crore globally in 2018.

READ | Bhuvan Arora on how his cop Hemant Kumar in Janaawar is different from other cops on OTT: 'I would rather...' | Exclusive