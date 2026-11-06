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Jailer 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Rajinikanth, Nelson's blockbuster action comedy

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will premiere on Prime Video on November 12. The action comedy has grossed over Rs 460 crore net in India and Rs 820 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 10:48 AM IST

Jailer 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Rajinikanth, Nelson's blockbuster action comedy
Jailer 2 OTT release date
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After setting the box office on fire, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is all set for its OTT premiere. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action comedy has grossed over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The film is still running in cinemas even as it gears up for its digital debut. Jailer 2 will premiere on Prime Video on November 12.

What is Jailer 2 about?

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film sees Rajinikanth reprise his iconic role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows Muthuvel as he is pulled out of retirement when a powerful criminal syndicate, with deep political and international connections, threatens everything he holds dear. With old enemies returning for revenge and new alliances taking shape, he must once again rely on his formidable instincts to protect his family and restore order.

Jailer 2 star-studded ensemble cast

The Rajinikanth-starrer features special appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi, alongside an ensemble cast comprising SJ Suryah, Shiva Rajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu. Just like the first part, the sequel also has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer.

Nelson Dilipkumar on Jailer 2 OTT release 

Talking about the film's OTT release, director Nelson Dilipkumar said, "The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level. Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh’s music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us. Following the film’s spectacular theatrical response, we’re delighted to bring Jailer 2 to Prime Video, where it will join Jailer, taking both chapters of Muthuvel Pandian’s story to audiences in India and across the world."

READ | Tiger Shroff firing case: Wanted gangster Anil Pandit's sister-in-law remanded in police custody till November 16

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