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Jailer 2 movie review: All hail King Rajinikanth, Thalaiva brings mass mayhem in his style, ferocious than ever, ups the ante with action, comedy, cameos

Jailer 2 movie review: All hail King Rajinikanth, Thalaiva brings mass mayhem

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Jailer 2 movie review: All hail King Rajinikanth, Thalaiva brings mass mayhem in his style, ferocious than ever, ups the ante with action, comedy, cameos

Jailer 2 is a tailor-made film for Rajinikanth, dashed with seetimaar moments, and powerful, useful cameos of superstars, taking the franchise ahead with unexpected, unprecedented adrenaline.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 06:24 PM IST

Jailer 2 movie review: All hail King Rajinikanth, Thalaiva brings mass mayhem in his style, ferocious than ever, ups the ante with action, comedy, cameos
A poster of Jailer 2 (Image source: District)
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Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Star cast: Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, S. J. Suryah, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar

Runtime: 165 minutes (2 hr 45 mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Jailer 2 synopsis

Right after Jailer (2023) ended, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) returns, living a quiet life with his family, continuing to do odd jobs. However, his past returns, haunting him once again. This time, Tiger gets challenged by a more formidable and dangerous force. New enemies, more sinister conflicts, and Tiger fights them with his loyal friends and also forms new alliances. How Tiger will eliminate the forces, in his style, forms the crux of Jailer 2.

First impression of Jailer 2

Back in 2023, I watched Jailer and was utterly disappointed with the film. In my review, I called it the weakest film of Rajinikanth in recent times. In these three years, Jailer has aged well. But still, as a Thalaiva fan, I was unhappy with the cluttered screenplay and unnecessary gags, unfunny characters, and over-the-top villain Varman, played by Vinayakan. Cut to 2026, while heading for Jailer 2, I was expecting the sequel to be similar, in fact, louder, OTT, filled with bigger names, carrying little to no impact on the big screen. By the end of Jailer 2, I was happily proven wrong, as the sequel is way better than the predecessor. Writer-director Nelson redeemed himself from a sub-standard film and churned out a bloody-good sequel, taking action set pieces, performances, and even cameos to a higher notch. 

What works for Jailer 2

There is no doubt that when we have Thalaiva, we tend to ignore other aspects. But in recent years, we have witnessed that sometimes Rajini mania also falls short of expectations (read: Vettiyan, Darbar). Jailer 2 works primarily due to Rajini's timeless magic, fused with a strong script, which justifies his stature. Writer-Director Nelson Dilipkumar needs to pat himself on the back; he struck a perfect balance between thrilling sequences, humor, and family-oriented emotions. The starry cameos don't just lighten up the screen, but elevate the drama for good. (Spoiler ahead)Hrithik Roshan's cameo is the major highlight, well-timed and impactful. Vidya Balan is also a surprise package as the villain Kantha. Balan's confrontation with Rajini is among the high points of the film. Unlike Jailer, the sequel has better jokes and more bombastic action sequences. Music by Anirudh Ravichander also deserves a notable mention. He made the actors look great with his BGMs. 

What doesn't work for Jailer 2? 

The initial 15 minutes of the second half are dragged out, sloppy. S.J. Suryah is a talented actor, but he lacks the impact you crave from the ultimate baddie. At times, I missed the evil eyes of Varman. Even superstars like Mithun, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar deserved to have better roles. Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan also looked underutilised, almost wasted. 

Final thoughts on Jailer 2

Despite the shortcomings, Jailer 2 is a paisa vasool film and deserves to be a blockbuster. Not only Rajinikanth’s fans, but even masala cinemagoers will love Rajini's latest big-screen mayhem. Await the record-breaking collection. Jailer 2 again proves why Rajini is timeless.

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