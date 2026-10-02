Jailer 2: Madhubanti Bagchi unites with Anirudh Ravichander, Rajinikanth for Nora Fatehi's song Bindaas

Speaking about her latest collaboration, Madhubanti Bagchi said, "Recording a track meant for the legendary Rajinikanth sir and working with Anirudh Ravichander has been an absolute delight. I cannot wait for audiences across India to hear and dance to it." Jailer 2 releases on October 15.

Singer Madhubanti Bagchi has collaborated with superstar Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander for the first time with Bindaas, the Hindi dubbed track from the upcoming action drama Jailer 2. The high-energy song features Nora Fatehi and has been written by lyricist Ritesh Rao.

Described as a party anthem, Bindaas revolves around a fierce female protagonist who takes charge of a chaotic club setting while challenging the power dynamics around her. The track blends contemporary pop and street slang with a narrative centred on a battle of egos between the unapologetic '24-Karat Golden Girl' and an equally formidable emperor figure.

For Madhubanti, the song marks another step in a career that has seen her move between mainstream Bollywood music and South Indian cinema. She has lent her voice to popular tracks including Aaj Ki Raat, Shararat, Uyi Amma, Peelings, Jab Talak and Ramba Ho in Hindi cinema. Her Telugu credits include Nuvvu Naa Sonthama, Style and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Speaking about her latest collaboration, Madhubanti said, "Recording a track meant for the legendary Rajinikanth sir and working with Anirudh Ravichander has been an absolute delight. I cannot wait for audiences across India to hear and dance to it."

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is among the year's most anticipated releases and is scheduled to hit theatres on October 15, 2026. The film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vidya Balan, among others. Hrithik Roshan is also reportedly doing a cameo in the film.

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