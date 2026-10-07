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Jailer 2: CBFC rating, runtime revealed, bad news for Rajinikanth fans, his latest film isn't suitable for...

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Jailer 2: CBFC rating, runtime revealed, bad news for Rajinikanth fans, his latest film isn't suitable for...

Sun Pictures, which is producing Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, took to its social media timelines to share the runtime and CBFC rating of the film.

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Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jailer 2: CBFC rating, runtime revealed, bad news for Rajinikanth fans, his latest film isn't suitable for...
Rajiikanth in Jailer 2 (Image source: IMDb)
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The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate. 

CBFC rating, runtime revealed: why is it bad news? 

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the update. It wrote, "#Jailer2 is censored U/A!" It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently released a trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans. However, the CBFC rating is bad news for Thalaiva's little fans, as kids below 12 won't be allowed to see this film on the big screen. 

The film reportedly has a runtime of 165 minutes and 18 seconds, making it approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes long. With the release date fast approaching, the makers have also unveiled the much-awaited trailer, offering audiences a glimpse into Muthuvel Pandian’s next chapter.

About Jailer 2 trailer 

The trailer released begins with actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's character questioning a person he has kept hostage. "In these two months, you must have learnt something about the person who did this, right?" The hostage replies, "Not just me, even you won't be able to find him." The trailer then shows that not just Suraj Venjaramoodu's character but a whole lot of villains are wondering who is behind certain developments. It is then that Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian makes an appearance.

Also read: Rajpal Yadav cheque-bounce case: Actor gets 'major relief' from Supreme Court, gets final opportunity of two weeks: 'Loans aren't taken out for...'

 

At one point, a weary Suraj Venjaramoodu is seen asking his accomplices, "Have you managed to find him or not?" For a minute, one is led to believe that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has gone into hiding but almost immediately, the trailer clears the confusion. It shows that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has chosen to go off radar by pretending to be a driver and he has chosen to lie low to find out if the chain of command among the villains goes any higher.

The ensemble cast of Jailer 2

The trailer also gives away the fact that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has used snipers to attack his enemies and one among them, played by SJ Suryah, says that even they can retort in kind. The trailer also has an interesting conversation between the characters played by Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan. She asks him if he wants tea or coffee and he politely refuses. She responds saying, "The choice between tea or coffee. It is not about whether to drink or not.

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 15 this year. The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and the general public ever since the project was first announced. In April this year, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The makers had then shared pictures of a cake-cutting ceremony that had taken place to mark the completion of filming.

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