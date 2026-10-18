Jailer 2 box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film beats Vijay's Jana Nayagan to become highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2026

With the worldwide gross collections of over Rs 350 crore, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has crossed the lifetime earnings of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. The Nelson-directed sequel also features Mohanlal and Hrithik Roshan.

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has set the box office on fire in its opening weekend and has already become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 in the first four days. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action comedy was released in theatres on October 15 and has struck a chord with audiences and critics, earning praise for its slick action sequences, dark humour and star-studded cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film serves as a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

Jailer 2 becomes highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026

In the first three days, Jailer 2 earned Rs 144 crore net in India and grossed Rs 321 crore worldwide. Jana Nayagan, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film, had minted Rs 324 crore globally in its theatrical run earlier this year. On Sunday, the Rajinikanth-starrer had earned Rs 38 crore net in India by 7 pm, as per the early estimates from Sacnilk. This means that Jaile 2 has already raked in more than Rs 360 crore gross at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

Can Jailer 2 beat Jailer?

Jailer had collected Rs 348 crore net in India and grossed Rs 605 crore worldwide in 2023, becoming the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Jailer 2 is now on track to earn over Rs 400 crore worldwide in its opening weekend alone. With no major releases lined up until Ramayana on November 5, the sequel has a clear window to surpass the first part's lifetime collection and potentially challenge Rajinikanth's 2.0, which grossed Rs 691 crore worldwide in 2018, for the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film ever.

Jailer 2 cast details

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, with Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Rithvik, and Mirnaa returning to the franchise. The sequel also introduces SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan as the new antagonists. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameo appearances from the first film, while Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are also seen in power-packed cameos in the sequel.

READ | Jailer 2 box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth film beats Suriya's Karuppu, crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide