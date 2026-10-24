Jailer 2 box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth's sequel crosses the lifetime earnings of first film Jailer

With the worldwide gross collections of Rs 628 crore in nine days, Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar's sequel Jailer 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of their first film Jailer and has become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time behind Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Headlined by Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 continues its impressive box office run, crossing Rs 600 crore worldwide within eight days of its release. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed action comedy had already emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 last week. On its ninth day in theatres, the film has now surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer, becoming the second highest-grossing Tamil film ever.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 9

Jailer 2 collected Rs 14.50 crore net in India on its ninth day, Friday, October 23. The original Tamil version contributed Rs 9.35 crore, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 3 crore, Hindi at Rs 1.75 crore and Kannada at Rs 40 lakh. With these earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 348.85 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 408.55 crore. Overseas, the Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 5 crore on day nine, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 219.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 628.05 crore.

Jailer 2 beats Jailer, can it surpass 2.0?

Rajinikanth's Jailer, released in 2023, earned Rs 348.55 crore net in India and grossed Rs 609.75 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. Jailer 2 has now surpassed these lifetime earnings, cementing its position as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time behind Rajinikanth's 2.0. The 2018 sci-fi action film directed by Shankar and starring Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, grossed Rs 691 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. With its worldwide collection already above Rs 625 crore, Jailer 2 could surpass that benchmark during its second weekend.

About Jailer 2 cast

Rajinikanth reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan joining the cast as new antagonists. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff return in cameo appearances, while Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are among the new additions to its star-studded cameo lineup. Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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