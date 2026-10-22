Jailer 2 box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film storms past Rs 600 crore worldwide

Jailer 2, led by Rajinikanth and helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has earned Rs 334.35 crore net in India and grossed Rs 606.05 crore worldwide in first eight days. The sequel also stars SJ Suryah, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Headlined by Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues its strong box office run, crossing the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide within eight days of its release. The action comedy, a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, riding on Rajinikanth's star power and positive audience response. The film collected Rs 317.20 crore net in India and grossed Rs 576.45 crore worldwide in its opening week, setting a new benchmark for first-week collections in Tamil cinema.

How much did Jailer 2 earn on Day 8?

Jailer 2 collected Rs 17.15 crore net in India on Day 8. The original Tamil version contributed Rs 10.75 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 3.60 crore, Hindi at Rs 2.40 crore, and Kannada version at Rs 40 lakh. With these earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 334.35 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 391.55 crore. Overseas, the Rajinikanth film earned Rs 5 crore on day 8, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 214.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 606.05 crore.

Can Jailer 2 become the highest-grossing Tamil film?

Jailer 2 is now closing in on 2.0, Rajinikanth’s 2018 sci-fi action film directed by Shankar. Starring Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, the film grossed Rs 691 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. With its worldwide collection already above Rs 600 crore, Jailer 2 could surpass that benchmark during its second weekend.

About Jailer 2 cast

Rajinikanth reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan joining the cast as new antagonists. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff return in cameo appearances, while Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are among the new additions to its star-studded cameo lineup. Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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