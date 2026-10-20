Jailer 2 box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 250 crore in India, mints Rs 500 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has earned Rs 287.80 crore net in India and grossed Rs 541 crore worldwide in six days, surpassing Coolie to become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film behind 2.0, Jailer, and Leo. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also features Hrithik Roshan in an explosive cameo.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its impressive box office run, with the action comedy crossing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide in just six days, becoming the fastest Tamil film to achieve the milestone. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster has also crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India. The film, which released on October 15, sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan joining the cast as new antagonists. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff return in cameo appearances, while Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are among the new additions to the film's star-studded cameo lineup.

How much did Jailer 2 earn on Dussehra?

On its sixth day, coinciding with Dussehra on October 20, Jailer 2 collected Rs 45.55 crore net in India. The original Tamil version contributed Rs 31.20 crore from, followed by Telugu with Rs 8.75 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 5 crore, while Kannada contributed Rs 60 lakh. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 337 crore, while its domestic net earnings stand at Rs 287.80 crore. The Rajinikanth-starrer also collected Rs 10 crore overseas on day 6, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 204 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 541 crore.

Jailer 2 beats Coolie to become fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film

Jailer 2 has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Rajinikanth's 2025 action thriller Coolie to become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie featured Aamir Khan in a cameo and collected Rs 285 crore net in India, with a worldwide gross of Rs 518 crore. Jailer 2 has crossed that worldwide total in less than a week, further strengthening its position among Tamil cinema's biggest blockbusters. It now trails 2.0, Jailer and Leo in the all-time worldwide rankings.

Can Jailer 2 beat Jailer?

Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer grossed Rs 609 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, becoming the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. With Rs 541 crore already in the bag, its sequel needs another Rs 70 crore to surpass the first film's lifetime worldwide collection. Jailer 2 could also challenge Rajinikanth's 2.0, which grossed Rs 691 crore worldwide in 2018, for the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film ever.

READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first glimpse of second baby girl, name her Devi Padukone Singh