Jailer 2 box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film mints Rs 475 crore, beats Vikram, The Greatest of All Time

Headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 242.25 crore net in India and grossed 477.75 crore worldwide in five days, surpassing the lifetime collections of Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's The Greatest of All Time.

Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, which is wreaking havoc at the box office. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed action comedy, a direct sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, earned Rs 199.90 crore net in India and grossed Rs 418.25 crore worldwide in its sensational opening weekend. Jailer 2 introduces SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan as the new antagonists. The Rajinikanth film also sees Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff reprising their cameo appearances from the first film, while Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are new additions in the list of power-packed cameos.

How much did Jailer 2 earn on its first Monday?

On its first Monday, Jailer 2 collected Rs 42.35 crore net in India. The Tamil version contributed Rs 31.40 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 7.15 crore, Hindi with Rs 3.35 crore, and Kannada with Rs 45 lakh. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 242.25 crore and its India gross to Rs 283.75 crore. Overseas, the Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 10 crore on day 5, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 194 crore. With this, Jailer 2 has amassed Rs 477.75 crore worldwide so far.

Jailer 2 beat Vikram, The Greatest of All Time

The Rajinikanth-starrer has surpassed the worldwide lifetime collections of Kamal Haasan's Vikram (Rs 422 crore) and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (Rs 457 crore). With its worldwide gross now at Rs 477.75 crore, Jailer 2 has become the sixth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The film is now eyeing the lifetime collections of Ponniyin Selvan I (Rs 488 crore), Coolie (Rs 518 crore) and Leo (Rs 605 crore). With the Dussehra holiday falling on Tuesday, Jailer 2 could surpass Ponniyin Selvan I and Coolie within its first week, provided its box office momentum holds.

Can Jailer 2 beat Jailer?

Jailer grossed Rs 609 crore worldwide in 2023, becoming the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The Nelson-directed sequel has a clear window to surpass the first part's lifetime collection and potentially challenge Rajinikanth's 2.0, which grossed Rs 691 crore worldwide in 2018, for the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film ever.

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