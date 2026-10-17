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Jailer 2 box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth film beats Suriya's Karuppu, crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

Jailer 2 has grossed Rs 317.15 crore worldwide in three days, surpassing Suriya's Karuppu to become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel is headlined by Rajinikanth and also features Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, and Yogi Babu.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 11:14 PM IST

Jailer 2 box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth film beats Suriya's Karuppu, crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide
Jailer 2 box office collection day 3
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Headlined by Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is enjoying a strong opening weekend at the box office. The action comedy, a direct sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, hit cinemas on October 15 and received positive reviews from audiences and critics for its stylish action sequences, dark humour and star-studded cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Vijay Sethupathi. The film collected Rs 96.80 crore net in India and grossed Rs 213.65 crore worldwide in its first two days.

How much did Jailer 2 earn on Saturday?

Jailer 2 collected Rs 47.80 crore net in India on its third day. The Tamil version led the collections with Rs 34.60 crore, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 8.50 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs 4.25 crore, while the Kannada version added Rs 45 lakh. With this, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial took its three-day India net collection to Rs 144.60 crore and its India gross collection to Rs 169.65 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 47.50 crore on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 147.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 317.15 crore, comfortably crossing the Rs 300 crore mark within three days of release.

Jailer 2 beats Karuppu, becomes second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026

With its worldwide gross collection reaching Rs 317.15 crore, Jailer 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Suriya's Karuppu to become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action drama had earned Rs 310.12 crore worldwide earlier this year. The Rajinikanth-starrer is now closing in on the top spot. It is expected to surpass Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which grossed Rs 324.68 crore worldwide, to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. With its strong opening weekend, Jailer 2 is well-positioned to claim the title as its phomenal box office run continues.

Jailer 2 cast details

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, with Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Rithvik, and Mirnaa returning to the franchise. The sequel also introduces SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan as the new antagonists. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameo appearances from the first film, while Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are also seen in power-packed cameos in the sequel.

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