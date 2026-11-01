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Jailer 2 box office collection day 18: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 800 crore mark worldwide

The Rajinikanth-starrer action comedy Jailer 2 has grossed over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office after 18 days. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel also stars Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Jailer 2 box office collection day 18: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 800 crore mark worldwide
Jailer 2 crosses Rs 800 crore
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Headlined by Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 has continued its record-breaking run at the box office since its release on October 15. During its second weekend, the action comedy became the first Tamil film to cross the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Now, on its third Sunday, the film has added another milestone by crossing Rs 800 crore globally. Its impressive performance in domestic and overseas markets further reinforces Rajinikanth's position as one of Indian cinema's biggest box office draws, even at 75.

Jailer 2 crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

In its first 17 days, Jailer 2 collected Rs 444.75 crore net at the Indian box office, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 790.85 crore. On its 18th day, November 1, the Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 9.25 crore net in India, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 454 crore and domestic gross collection to Rs 530 crore. The film added another Rs 3 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 273.50 crore. With this, Jailer 2 has taken its worldwide box office collection to Rs 803.50 crore, crossing the Rs 450 crore mark in India and the Rs 800 crore milestone globally.

More about Jailer 2

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, popularly known as Tiger. The sequel reunites the superstar with director Nelson Dilipkumar and composer Anirudh Ravichander after their collaboration on the 2023 original The film features an ensemble cast comprising Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

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