Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 750 crore mark worldwide

The Rajinikanth-led action comedy Jailer 2 has earned Rs 423 crore net in India and grossed Rs 755.50 crore worldwide after 14 days. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial became the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and the first Kollywood movie to earn above Rs 700 crore in its second weekend.

Headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 has been breaking box office records since its release on October 15. The action comedy, the direct sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, became the first Tamil movie to earn Rs 700 crore at the global box office and also become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in its second weekend. Now, Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 750 crore mark worldwide. Its performance across domestic and international markets has cemented Rajinikanth's standing as one of Indian cinema's biggest box office draws, even at the age of 75 years.

Jailer 2 breaches Rs 750 crore mark

In its first 13 days, Jailer 2 had earned Rs 416.45 crore net in India and grossed Rs 745.45 crore worldwide. On its 14th day, i.e. October 28, the Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 6.55 crore net in India, taking its domestic net total to Rs 423 crore and domestic gross to Rs 495 crore. The Nelson directorial added Rs 2.50 crore from the overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 260.50 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross of Jailer 2 to Rs 755.50 crore.

More about Jailer 2

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, popularly known as Tiger. The sequel reunites the superstar with director Nelson Dilipkumar and composer Anirudh Ravichander following their collaboration on the 2023 original. The film features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

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