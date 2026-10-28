FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on feud rumours with Jennifer Winget: 'Thanks for the entertainment'

Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on feud rumours with Jennifer Winget

Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished, internet cut at Dza Sershul

Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished

Himesh Reshammiya reveals he rejects films with no romantic songs: 'Numbers from romantic tracks are 10 times higher'

Himesh Reshammiya reveals why he rejects films with no romantic songs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 750 crore mark worldwide

The Rajinikanth-led action comedy Jailer 2 has earned Rs 423 crore net in India and grossed Rs 755.50 crore worldwide after 14 days. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial became the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and the first Kollywood movie to earn above Rs 700 crore in its second weekend.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 11:10 PM IST

Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 750 crore mark worldwide
Jailer 2 crosses Rs 750 crore
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 has been breaking box office records since its release on October 15. The action comedy, the direct sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, became the first Tamil movie to earn Rs 700 crore at the global box office and also become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in its second weekend. Now, Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 750 crore mark worldwide. Its performance across domestic and international markets has cemented Rajinikanth's standing as one of Indian cinema's biggest box office draws, even at the age of 75 years.

Jailer 2 breaches Rs 750 crore mark

In its first 13 days, Jailer 2 had earned Rs 416.45 crore net in India and grossed Rs 745.45 crore worldwide. On its 14th day, i.e. October 28, the Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 6.55 crore net in India, taking its domestic net total to Rs 423 crore and domestic gross to Rs 495 crore. The Nelson directorial added Rs 2.50 crore from the overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 260.50 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross of Jailer 2 to Rs 755.50 crore.

More about Jailer 2

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, popularly known as Tiger. The sequel reunites the superstar with director Nelson Dilipkumar and composer Anirudh Ravichander following their collaboration on the 2023 original. The film features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

READ | From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Ravana is not all bad': Sai Pallavi's viral statement at Ramayana world premiere divides internet - Watch video
'Ravana is not all bad': Sai Pallavi's statement at Ramayana world premiere
Cyclone Arnab: IMD says storm to move north-northwestwards, likely to weaken by midnight
Cyclone Arnab: IMD says storm to move north-northwestwards, likely to weaken
Is US planning to strike Iran within 96 hours? Forces ready on Donald Trump's order
Is US planning to strike Iran within 96 hours? Forces ready on Trump's order
Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 750 crore mark worldwide
Jailer 2 box office day 14: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 750 crore mark globally
Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on feud rumours with Jennifer Winget: 'Thanks for the entertainment'
Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on feud rumours with Jennifer Winget
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement