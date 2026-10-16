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Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth scores third biggest Tamil opening, Nelson film mints Rs 125 crore

Jailer 2 earned Rs 59.70 crore net in India and Rs 125.25 crore gross worldwide on its first day. The Rajinikanth film secured the third biggest opening-day collection for a Tamil film behind Rajinikanth's own Coolie and Vijay's Leo. The sequel features cameos from Mohanlal and Hrithik Roshan.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 01:13 PM IST

Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth scores third biggest Tamil opening, Nelson film mints Rs 125 crore
Jailer 2 poster
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Headlined by Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 has stormed the box office with a massive opening on its first day. The action comedy, a direct sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, arrived in cinemas on October 15 and received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Praised for its stylish action sequences, dark humour and star-studded cameos, the film has capitalised on Rajinikanth's enduring star power and positive word of mouth to deliver a blockbuster opening.

How much did Jailer 2 earn on its opening day?

Jailer 2 collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its opening day, taking its domestic gross to Rs 70.25 crore. The Tamil version led the collections with Rs 43.35 crore, followed by the Telugu version, which earned Rs 12.50 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs 3.50 crore, while the Kannada version added Rs 35 lakh. The Rajinikanth film also registered an impressive response overseas, grossing Rs 55 crore on day one. This takes its worldwide opening-day gross to Rs 125.25 crore.

Jailer 2 becomes the third-biggest Tamil opener

With a worldwide opening of Rs 125.25 crore, Jailer 2 has secured the third-biggest opening-day collection for a Tamil film behind Rajinikanth's own Coolie and Vijay's Leo. Coolie, released in 2025, grossed Rs 151 crore worldwide on its first day, while Leo collected Rs 143 crore worldwide on its opening day in 2023. Jailer had grossed Rs 96.36 crore worldwide on its opening day and ended its lifetime theatrical run at Rs 605 crore globally, becoming the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Jailer 2 cast details

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, with Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Rithvik, and Mirnaa returning to the franchise. The sequel also introduces SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan as the new antagonists. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameo appearances from the first film, while Hrithik Roshan is also seen in a power-packed cameo in the sequel.

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