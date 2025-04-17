There have been rumours suggesting that Jaideep Ahlawat was offered the role of Vibhishan, Ravana's brother, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

There have been rumours suggesting that Jaideep Ahlawat, who is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix film Jewel Thief, was offered the role of Vibhishan, Ravana's brother, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

While some reports, including one by The Times of India, claimed that the Paatal Lok actor was keen on joining the project but declined due to scheduling issues, India Today Digital has confirmed that these reports are false. According to their sources, Jaideep was never approached for the role, putting an end to the speculation.

There were notable rumours that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was offered the role, but there’s no official confirmation yet on who has been finalised for the character. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Ranbir Kapoor, at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, shared that he has finished filming the first part.

Part 1 will release around Diwali in 2026, followed by Part 2 in 2027. Ranbir will play Lord Ram, and Sai Pallavi is rumored to be cast as Sita. Behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set have been circulating online, boosting fan excitement.

Besides Ramayana, Ranbir is geared for another high-profile film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Titled as Love And War, the actor will reunite with her wife-actress Alia Bhatt after Brahmastra. Vicky Kaushal also plays a crucial role in the upcoming film.