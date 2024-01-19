Headlines

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

Nayanthara has reacted to her film Annapoorani being criticised for alleged disparaging remarks against Lord Ram.

ANI

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 02:34 PM IST

Edited by

Amid the controversy around her latest release Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, South star Nayanthara issued an apology saying the makers of the film did not intend to "hurt anyone's sentiments". The film landed in a legal soup over some alleged disparaging references to Lord Ram.

Taking to her Instagram handle to issue a clarification amid the controversy, the actor, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster Jawan, posted, "I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent turn of events concerning our film Annapoorni. Crafting Annapoorani was not just a cinematic endeavour but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life's journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower."

"In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand that the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples accross the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere & heartfelt apologies," the actor added in her post.

"The intention behind Annapoorani was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention - To spread positivity & foster learning from one another," Nayanthara added.

An FIR was filed in Omti Police Station in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh against Nayanthara, the film's director Nilesh Krishnaa and another person for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, SP Pankaj Mishra informed.

The movie, which was released in theatres on December 1, started streaming on Netflix on December 29. However, following the legal trouble, Netflix removed the Nayanthara-starrer from the OTT platform.

While featuring the South star in the lead role, the film also stars Jai and Sathyaraj. The story revolves around Annapoorani, who dreams of being a chef, and the obstacles she comes across while trying to fulfil her dream. It also stars Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Karthik Kumar and Renuka in pivotal roles.

