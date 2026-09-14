Jai Jai Ram’ from ‘Ramayana’: A Song That Turns Devotion Into a Cinematic Experience

Some songs are made to be heard, while others are designed to be felt. ‘Jai Jai Ram’, the latest song from the much-awaited Ramayana, belongs firmly to the second category. Released on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the devotional track has quickly found its way into conversations across social media, with listeners praising its soulful composition, powerful vocals and the emotion reflected in its visuals.

Some songs are made to be heard, while others are designed to be felt. ‘Jai Jai Ram’, the latest song from the much-awaited Ramayana, belongs firmly to the second category. Released on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the devotional track has quickly found its way into conversations across social media, with listeners praising its soulful composition, powerful vocals and the emotion reflected in its visuals.

At a time when audiences are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir Kapoor step into the iconic role of Lord Ram, ‘Jai Jai Ram’ offers another glimpse into the world that the makers are creating on an ambitious scale.

The Magic of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal

One of the biggest strengths of the song is undoubtedly its vocal combination. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal come together for ‘Jai Jai Ram’, and their voices bring two distinct emotional shades to the devotional composition.

Arijit’s familiar depth and Shreya’s expressive vocals complement each other beautifully, allowing the song to maintain a sense of serenity while gradually building emotional intensity. Rather than feeling like a conventional film song, ‘Jai Jai Ram’ carries the quality of a devotional piece that can stay with the listener even after the music stops.

The composition comes from A.R. Rahman, whose musical sensibilities add another layer to the track. With lyrics penned by Dr. Kumar Vishwas, the song attempts to capture the spiritual essence associated with Lord Ram while remaining cinematic enough for a contemporary big-screen experience.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi Add to the Emotion

The visuals of the song are equally important in creating its impact. A motion poster released ahead of the full song features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, gently placing flowers in the hair of Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita. It is a simple image, but one that carries considerable emotional weight. Instead of relying only on grandeur, the moment focuses on tenderness and the bond between Ram and Sita. That visual has resonated strongly with viewers, with social media users praising the chemistry and the understated presentation of the two characters.

A Song That Is Already Connecting With Audiences

Within a short span of its release, ‘Jai Jai Ram’ began gaining traction on social media. Fans have been sharing reels and clips, while comments have largely focused on the singers, the music and the visual treatment. Interestingly, the appreciation is not limited to one particular aspect. Some listeners are celebrating Arijit and Shreya’s voices, others are praising Rahman’s composition, while many are talking about Ranbir and Sai Pallavi’s screen presence. The repeated ‘Jai Shri Ram’ messages in the comments further underline the emotional response the song has managed to generate.

The Musical World of a Global ‘Ramayana’

The song also offers an indication of the enormous musical ambitions behind Ramayana. Along with A.R. Rahman, acclaimed Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer has also been associated with the project. The collaboration is particularly intriguing because Ramayana is being envisioned not merely as an Indian spectacle, but as a story that can connect with audiences around the world.

With its combination of Indian devotional music, international musical expertise and a large-scale cinematic vision, the film is attempting to create something that feels rooted in Indian culture while possessing a global sound. And if the response to ‘Jai Jai Ram’ is anything to go by, the music could become one of the film’s biggest strengths.

With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, expectations from Ramayana are already sky-high. The first part is planned for release in 2026, followed by the second part in 2027. For now, though, ‘Jai Jai Ram’ has given audiences something to hold on to—a song that doesn’t simply accompany the story of Ramayana, but attempts to make its devotion resonate through music.