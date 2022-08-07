Jai Bhim star Suriya believes 2.0 director Shankar is OG pan-India filmmaker, says 'sir showed us...'

Suriya- Shankar

SS Rajamouli has earned the title of pan-India filmmaker after giving back-to-back blockbusters like the Baahubali series, and the recent RRR. However, Jai Bhim star Suriya believes that before Rajamouli, it is Robot director Shankar, who has taken Indian cinema to a new level, and he is the OG pan-India filmmaker.

Recently, Suriya attended the audio launch of his brother Karthi's movie Viruman. With this film, S. Shankar's daughter, Aditi Shankar will also make her acting debut. Suriya was asked to share a few words about the occasion, and he expressed his gratitude for being invited. He further added that Sivaji: The Boss director Shakar has a great contribution to taking Indian cinema to the global level, and he making pan-India films for 30 years. “Shankar sir showed us what it is to make pan-India films long back. He’s been doing it for 30 years, constantly redefining Indian cinema with his movies." The actor stated. He further continued by saying, "The anticipation around his films has been always there. Even now, entire India is looking forward to his Indian 2 and his next film with Ram Charan." Shankar has given a spree of mega-blockbusters which includes Anniyan (Aparichit), Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran (Robot), I, and his last directorial 2.0.

The immense success of RRR and KGF Chapter 2 has led to rising of the North v South debate. Recently, Aamir Khan spoke about the rising popularity of Southern cinema in North India. Khan added that why South films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 have found a place among the audience, whereas Bollywood films fail to do so. "If we want to cater to a mass audience, then we will have to pick subjects that will be relatable to the masses. As a filmmaker, I will follow my vision, but if I am catering to a niche audience, then I should market it in that manner, or inform the audience. If you want your film should be appreciated by a large audience, then you have to choose a subject that will find a relevant topic or a subject that will appeal to a larger audience."