Jai Bhatia: As an outsider, I do not have the liberty to take wrong decisions

Jai Bhatia, who has become a popular name on social media, talks about the struggles of an outsider in Bollywood before his debut.

The insider and outsider debate has become a very important topic in the industry right now, as nepotism has become the talking point in the country.

Jai has been in talks with some producers and directors for his debut; he has been getting very good responses on social media and has also made a lot of fans because of his cute chocolate boy looks. Jai says, “times have changed a lot outsiders are being considered for big roles because the people of this country have started to become watchful of everyone’s journey if you got it easy it won’t last.”

Jai is also getting popularity because of his amazing dance moves and his passion for a fit lifestyle.

When asked who would he love to work with if he gets a chance, “i think everyone is doing amazing, but some of my favourite leading ladies are Alia, Kiara and tara; they are very pretty and super talented.”

Jai has been a part of a lot of fashion campaigns and tv commercials jai says, “with social media playing such a huge part in casting for films and tv, it is imperative you are out there and giving your best you never know who is watching”

Jai is an alumnus of the prestigious Lee Strasberg theatre and film institute New York,

“I learnt so much doing theatre it gave me depth as an actor. “

when asked who is his favorite director and the movie he liked recently, “they all are amazing but my favorites are karan johar, sanjay leela bhansali, raju hirani and luv Ranjan.”

“The movie i saw and loved recently was Chandigarh kare aashiqui”

We all know it is a very tough industry,the competition is very fierce and there are no margins for error, story has become the hero of every project,with theatres shut Ott has given a lot of actors a good chance to prove their metal as an actor.

“I will only get one chance as an outsider i do not have the liberty to take wrong decisions” says jai.

people who are related to someone from the industry can still get multiple chances even after giving back-to-back flops but for someone new it is important that they keep their best foot forward.

We all are trying to make a mark for ourself and in this city of dreams it is said that you at least get one chance of proving yourself some people take it and some loose it. I hope when i get that chance, I prove myself.

when asked about does he have a role model he said “my biggest role model and supporter is my mother she has constantly supported me, she has seen my ups and downs but never judged me “

I am open to do any kind of work as long as i have a substantial part where i get to showcase myself as an actor and as a performer, i have been passionate for acting since i was in school where i used to do theatre. These last three years have been tough, but we will bounce back stronger and better.

When asked how does he respond to all the female attention he gets on his social media, “haha I obviously love the attention i get from both girls and boys, the important thing here is to never take the love for granted, ifi can make someone smile through my dance, acting or even a picture i feel blessed".

(Brand Desk Content)