FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
West Bengal News: Who Was Chandranath Rath, Suvendu Adhikari Trusted Aide | Suvendu Adhikari PA Shot

West Bengal News: Who Was Chandranath Rath, Suvendu Adhikari Trusted Aide | Suvendu Adhikari PA Shot

Sudipto Sen says he avoids working with Akshay Kuma, Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Directors are not allowed to be directors’

Sudipto Sen says he avoids working with Akshay Kuma, Shah Rukh Khan

Thalapathy Vijay breaks down at RB Choudary’s funeral, consoles Jiiva in heartbreaking viral video

Thalapathy Vijay breaks down at RB Choudary’s funeral, consoles Jiiva

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila': Palash Muchhal visits Khatu Shyam Ji temple after Smriti Mandhana’s friend files complaint against him

Amid the cheating and SC/ST Act case filed against him in Sangli, singer-composer Palash Muchhal visited Khatu Shyam Ji and Salasar Balaji temple and shared photos on social media.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2026, 08:16 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila': Palash Muchhal visits Khatu Shyam Ji temple after Smriti Mandhana’s friend files complaint against him
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Singer and composer Palash Muchhal has landed in legal trouble after a case was registered against him in Maharashtra’s Sangli over allegations of cheating and caste-based abuse. The complaint was filed by social worker Vignyan Mane, who is also known to be a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s former fiancé.

Amid the controversy, Palash shared pictures from his visit to Khatu Shyam Ji, Salasar Balaji and Jeevan Mata Ji temple on Instagram. In the photos, he was seen praying and bowing before the deity. Sharing the post, the singer wrote, "Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila." He further added, "Khatu Shyam Ji – Salasar Balaji – Jeevan Mata Ji." Palash also disabled the comments section on the post.

According to reports, the complaint against Palash includes charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with allegations of financial fraud. Vignyan Mane has accused the singer of taking Rs. 25 lakh for investment in a film project and later not returning the money. He also alleged that Palash made casteist remarks during a meeting held in Sangli.

Speaking about the matter, the complainant said, "On November 22, 2025, when he was in Sangli, I, along with my friends, met him in person. During this meeting, we realised that we had been deceived. At the same time, he made deeply offensive and casteist remarks about a particular community, which I have detailed in my FIR, as they are not appropriate to repeat publicly," as quoted by NDTV.

As per reports, the police have started investigating the case and teams have been formed in connection with the matter.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Operation Fauxios’: Iran’s Speaker rejects US media claims of Iran-US deal
‘Operation Fauxios’: Iran’s Speaker rejects US media claims of Iran-US deal
Sudipto Sen says he avoids working with Akshay Kuma, Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Directors are not allowed to be directors’
Sudipto Sen says he avoids working with Akshay Kuma, Shah Rukh Khan
Iran says it's 'fully ready' to provide 'maritime services, technical support' to ships in Hormuz
Iran says it's 'fully ready' to provide 'maritime services, technical support'
Op Sindoor anniversary: IAF showcases Rafale, Navy in action as Army marks one year of Pakistan strikes, watch
Op Sindoor anniversary: IAF showcases Rafale, Navy in action, watch
'Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila': Palash Muchhal visits Khatu Shyam Ji temple after Smriti Mandhana’s friend files complaint against him
'Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila': Palash Muchhal visits Khatu Shyam Ji
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement