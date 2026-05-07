'Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila': Palash Muchhal visits Khatu Shyam Ji temple after Smriti Mandhana’s friend files complaint against him

Amid the cheating and SC/ST Act case filed against him in Sangli, singer-composer Palash Muchhal visited Khatu Shyam Ji and Salasar Balaji temple and shared photos on social media.

Singer and composer Palash Muchhal has landed in legal trouble after a case was registered against him in Maharashtra’s Sangli over allegations of cheating and caste-based abuse. The complaint was filed by social worker Vignyan Mane, who is also known to be a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s former fiancé.

Amid the controversy, Palash shared pictures from his visit to Khatu Shyam Ji, Salasar Balaji and Jeevan Mata Ji temple on Instagram. In the photos, he was seen praying and bowing before the deity. Sharing the post, the singer wrote, "Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila." He further added, "Khatu Shyam Ji – Salasar Balaji – Jeevan Mata Ji." Palash also disabled the comments section on the post.

According to reports, the complaint against Palash includes charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with allegations of financial fraud. Vignyan Mane has accused the singer of taking Rs. 25 lakh for investment in a film project and later not returning the money. He also alleged that Palash made casteist remarks during a meeting held in Sangli.

Speaking about the matter, the complainant said, "On November 22, 2025, when he was in Sangli, I, along with my friends, met him in person. During this meeting, we realised that we had been deceived. At the same time, he made deeply offensive and casteist remarks about a particular community, which I have detailed in my FIR, as they are not appropriate to repeat publicly," as quoted by NDTV.

As per reports, the police have started investigating the case and teams have been formed in connection with the matter.