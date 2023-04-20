Jagapathi Babu confirms he is part of Pushpa 2, says he has always looked up to Allu Arjun

Jagapathi Babu-Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2/Twitter-File photo

Jagapathi Babu, who is predominantly seen in the Telugu film, will be seen next in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases in theatres worldwide this Friday, April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The Farhad Samji directorial is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil superhit film Veeram headlined by Ajith Kumar.

While promoting the upcoming Hindi release, Jagapathi Babu confirmed that he has joined the much-awaited Pushpa The Rule: Part 2, the sequel to the 2021 pan-India blockbuster Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. The actor will be reuniting with the filmmaker Sukumar after they both worked in Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rangasthalam released in 2018.

The 61-year-old actor told Pinkvilla, "It’s always exciting to work with Suku (Sukumar) because you don’t know what is going to come next. Pushpa 2 is a challenge and I love challenges. Suku has given me the best characters in our earlier films and I love working with him any time. As for Pushpa, I loved the first part."

Jagapathi Babu also said that he has always looked up to Allu Arjun as he recalled seeing him in a common gym 20 years back. "I have always looked up to Allu Arjun. I remember, 20 years back, I saw him in a common gym, not knowing who he was. I just noticed him do all the stuff so well. And today, he is Allu Arjun – our Bunny", the actor said.

Meanwhile, talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, apart from Salman Khan and Jagapathi Babu, the action-comedy has a huge ensemble consisting of Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, and a bunch of young actors including Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Jassie Gill.



