Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Jagapathi Babu confirms he is part of Pushpa 2, says he has always looked up to Allu Arjun

Jagapathi Babu is awaiting the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is slated to hit theatres worldwide on the occasion of Eid on April 21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Jagapathi Babu confirms he is part of Pushpa 2, says he has always looked up to Allu Arjun
Jagapathi Babu-Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2/Twitter-File photo

Jagapathi Babu, who is predominantly seen in the Telugu film, will be seen next in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases in theatres worldwide this Friday, April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The Farhad Samji directorial is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil superhit film Veeram headlined by Ajith Kumar.

While promoting the upcoming Hindi release, Jagapathi Babu confirmed that he has joined the much-awaited Pushpa The Rule: Part 2, the sequel to the 2021 pan-India blockbuster Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. The actor will be reuniting with the filmmaker Sukumar after they both worked in Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rangasthalam released in 2018.

The 61-year-old actor told Pinkvilla, "It’s always exciting to work with Suku (Sukumar) because you don’t know what is going to come next. Pushpa 2 is a challenge and I love challenges. Suku has given me the best characters in our earlier films and I love working with him any time. As for Pushpa, I loved the first part."

Jagapathi Babu also said that he has always looked up to Allu Arjun as he recalled seeing him in a common gym 20 years back. "I have always looked up to Allu Arjun. I remember, 20 years back, I saw him in a common gym, not knowing who he was. I just noticed him do all the stuff so well. And today, he is Allu Arjun – our Bunny", the actor said.

Meanwhile, talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, apart from Salman Khan and Jagapathi Babu, the action-comedy has a huge ensemble consisting of Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, and a bunch of young actors including Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Jassie Gill.

READ | Pushpa The Rule: Allu Arjun looks unrecognisable in first look poster of sequel, fans say 'history in the making'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature with sultry poses in red backless dress under shower, Disha Patani reacts
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Big setback for Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' defamation case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.