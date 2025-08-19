Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

Jacqueline Fernandez’s new Instagram photos have gone viral, with fans calling her gorgeous. The actress is in talks for a Telugu action film while preparing for her upcoming Bollywood release Welcome To The Jungle. Her net worth is estimated at Rs 115 crore.

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has once again lit up social media with her glamorous new pictures. Jacqueline is known for her bold style and radiant charm and recently she shared a series of photos on Instagram that instantly went viral. Fans flooded her comment section with love, calling her 'gorgeous' and 'beautiful.'

Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest viral pictures





In her latest photos, Jacqueline is seen partying with her girlfriends. She opted for a sleek long bodycon dress paired with minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine. The pictures quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans praising her chic style and elegance.

A powerful Telugu debut?





According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez is in talks with Tollywood filmmaker V. Jayashankarr for a female-centric Telugu film. The project, filled with action and suspense elements, will reportedly showcase Jacqueline in a powerful never-seen-before avatar. The film will also feature high-end VFX to create a grand cinematic experience. If confirmed, this would mark Jacqueline’s strong entry into South cinema in a leading role.

Upcoming Bollywood projects

Jacqueline was last seen in Housefull 5, which was a comedy movie that turned out to be a box office success. Now she will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani and is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth and lifestyle





With an estimated net worth of around Rs 115 crore, Jacqueline Fernandez lives a luxurious life. She owns a four-acre island in Sri Lanka worth Rs 5cr and a lavish 5BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. Her car collection includes a Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2.11 crore), Mercedes Maybach, BMW 5 Series, Hummer H2, and Jeep Compass.





