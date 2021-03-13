Jacqueline Fernandez goes topless for photoshoot, netizens say "internet is melting"

Bollywood actor and Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez who is often seen setting the internet on fire with her drop-dead gorgeous photoshoots, on Saturday, took the social media world by storm after she shared a topless photo of herself.

Taking to her verified Instagram handle, the 'Kick' star shared a topless monochrome photo flaunting her toned body that netizens say has been "melting the internet".

In the picture, Jacqueline can be seen covering her assets by lying down comfortably on her stomach on a sofa as she strikes a pose for the picture. The 35-year-old actress sported a messy hairstyle and kohl-eyes to create an overall impact in the photo. Not to mention her well-toned arms and back as well as her perfect jawline that is sure to capture your attention.

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as Jacqueline's image hit the photo-sharing platform, netizens took to the comments section of the post to shower praise on the Bollywood diva and compliment her for her flawless beauty.

"Absolutely stunning," wrote a user. "Internet is melting Goddess," wrote another user and followed it up with fire emojis. "perfection," commented yet another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides 'Bachchan Pandey', the actress will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kick 2', the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police', 'Cirkus' co-starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde and 'Ram Setu' opposite Akshay Kumar.