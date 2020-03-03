Jacqueline Fernandez-Asim Riaz make for cool onscreen duo in these BTS stills from 'Mere Angne Mein' music video

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz took to their Instagram pages and shared BTS stills from their upcoming music video titled 'Mere Angne Mein'.

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has teamed up with Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video. Both of them have been shooting for it and the track is on the lines of the popular song 'Mere Angne Mein' by Amitabh Bachchan from the film Laawaris. The song is set to be a Holi folk track and will be unveiled during the festival of colours. In the photos and videos unveiled by both Jacqueline and Asim, they do make for a cool onscreen duo.

In the video, shared on the Instagram story, both are seen praising each other and Asim also says, "We are doing it for real." Jacqueline also shared BTS photos with Asim from the sets and captioned it stating, "Sneaky Peak @asimriaz77.official #mereangnemein @tseries.official"

While Asim wrote, "On set Day2, super excited for this song dropping out soon with @jacquelinef143 @tseries.official @toabhentertainment".

Check it out below:

Earlier while talking about the music video, Jacqueline told Mumbai Mirror, "It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern too."

She added, "Shabina has been helping me perfect my moves and expressions. We have been rehearsing diligently to get every nuance right and I’m looking forward to working with Asim for the first time. It’s a passion project for me."

The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.