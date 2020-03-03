Jacqueline Fernandez-Asim Riaz make for cool onscreen duo in these BTS stills from 'Mere Angne Mein' music video

Headlines

Nitish's Delhi trip won't make any difference, Modi to return as PM in 2024: BJP

'Fanboy' Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in cinema hall, leaks handpump scene; netizens say 'spoiler de diya'

Supreme Court releases handbook to combat gender-based stereotypes

Aamir Khan meets Dharmendra, Bobby Deol after Gadar 2 success, netizens say 'abhi aur aayenge'

Meet India's only man who owns a hill station near Mumbai, owns firm worth Rs 68000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nitish's Delhi trip won't make any difference, Modi to return as PM in 2024: BJP

'Fanboy' Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in cinema hall, leaks handpump scene; netizens say 'spoiler de diya'

Supreme Court releases handbook to combat gender-based stereotypes

9 Indian foods for digestion, gut health

Health benefits of Jeera (cumin seeds)

10 highest rated Bollywood films that shockingly flopped at box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony | Exclusive

'Fanboy' Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in cinema hall, leaks handpump scene; netizens say 'spoiler de diya'

Aamir Khan meets Dharmendra, Bobby Deol after Gadar 2 success, netizens say 'abhi aur aayenge'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez-Asim Riaz make for cool onscreen duo in these BTS stills from 'Mere Angne Mein' music video

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz took to their Instagram pages and shared BTS stills from their upcoming music video titled 'Mere Angne Mein'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 03, 2020, 03:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has teamed up with Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video. Both of them have been shooting for it and the track is on the lines of the popular song 'Mere Angne Mein' by Amitabh Bachchan from the film Laawaris. The song is set to be a Holi folk track and will be unveiled during the festival of colours. In the photos and videos unveiled by both Jacqueline and Asim, they do make for a cool onscreen duo.

In the video, shared on the Instagram story, both are seen praising each other and Asim also says, "We are doing it for real." Jacqueline also shared BTS photos with Asim from the sets and captioned it stating, "Sneaky Peak @asimriaz77.official #mereangnemein @tseries.official"

While Asim wrote, "On set Day2, super excited for this song dropping out soon with @jacquelinef143 @tseries.official @toabhentertainment".

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Earlier while talking about the music video, Jacqueline told Mumbai Mirror, "It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern too."

She added, "Shabina has been helping me perfect my moves and expressions. We have been rehearsing diligently to get every nuance right and I’m looking forward to working with Asim for the first time. It’s a passion project for me."

The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet man whose family lived in refugee camp, IAS officer’s son left Rs 600 job and founded Rs 320000 crore company

Meet India's third richest billionaire in investment sector, he's an IIT alumnus with Rs 24,090 crore net worth

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

Meet the actress, a beauty queen, who is married to a man who runs Rs 4130 crore company, her husband is…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE