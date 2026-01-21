Jackie Shroff celebrates Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: 'Nothing beats thrill of big screen'

Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here
ENTERTAINMENT
Jackie Shroff says the success of Dhurandhar proves people still love watching big films in theatres, despite the rise of OTT platforms. The movie’s popularity has reignited interest in cinema-going and created excitement for its sequel, Dhurandhar 2.
The recent success of the movie Dhurandhar has shown that people still love going to cinemas, says veteran actor Jackie Shroff. He feels that nothing can match the thrill of seeing a movie on a large screen with an enthusiastic audience, even with the growth of streaming services.
One of the biggest hits of recent years is Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan. For weeks, the movie has been doing well in theatres and has broken a number of box office records. The plot, action, and entertainment have won praise from viewers, and many have returned to theatres after a long absence.
According to Jackie Shroff, only a small number of movies were able to draw sizable crowds in the past, while others had difficulty. However, Dhurandhar's success indicates that the movie craze is still going strong. He underlined that people like to yell, applaud and dance in theatres, experiences that aren't possible at home.
OTT platforms, which enable viewers to watch movies at home, have grown in popularity, Shroff acknowledged. He did point out, though, that large-scale, dramatic and action movies continue to do the best in theatres. OTT and theatres have their place, but Dhurandhar's success shows that people prefer to see big-budget movies.
The success of the film has not only contributed to the excitement for its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, but also the latter’s release date in March 2026 has been firmly established. According to industry insiders, the current success of Dhurandhar may prompt more producers to invest in big-budget films for cinema, thus making the cultural practice of attending movies in India more solid. Jackie Shroff's statement indicates that streaming services may have become increasingly popular, but theatres are still the most important avenue for the Indian audience and films that are really big will always be able to draw in many viewers who want to experience the collective excitement of watching movies in cinemas.