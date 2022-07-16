Jack In The Box: BTS' J-Hope's highly anticipated solo album breaks internet

Credit: J-Hope/Instagram

On July 15, BTS’ member J-Hope released his most anticipated solo album Jack In The Box. The title track, Arson, won hearts and broke many records. The K-pop singer-rapper had earlier released More from his solo album.

Jack In The Box has eight more songs alongside MORE and Arson, it includes Intro, Pandora’s Box, MORE, STOP, = (Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What If…, Safety Zone, Future and Arson. J-Hope worked hard for his album, he worked on the composition, designing, concept, and planning of Jack In The Box.

The singer has been celebrating the release and success of the album. He has been sharing the videos and photos on social media.

Take a look:

J-Hope is the first member to announce solo, Singer second solo entry is now on Billboard Hot 100. Recently, Billboard shared this news on Twitter and wrote, “J-Hope's "More" debuts at No. 82 on this week's #Hot100. It's his second career solo entry on the chart, after "Chicken Noodle Soup" in 2019.”

BTS member J-Hope treated ARMY to his pre-release MORE (released on July 1) before releasing his first solo Jack In The Box. After receiving immense love from the fans, the singer penned a letter to his well-wishers, on Weverse.

J-Hope’s full album will be released on July 15, therefore he shared a message with his fans. As per translation on Twitter, J-Hope wrote, “I don’t know how you may have listened to it but I always wanted to show you more cool things. And I think there was always an immature desire that always thought about things I personally could show you as BTS’ J-Hope!!!”

He added, “I think today is the day I can fulfill those desires…I am feeling thankful, perhaps also sorry for many ARMYs all around the world for accepting those thoughts and emotions together!!!”

His album Proof topped the Japanese Oricon, Weekly Album Ranking chart. According to the Oricon chart which was released on June 24, BTS’ album Proof earned 546,373 points between June 13 and June 19, and topped the Weekly Album Ranking chart, as per Global Economic.

BTS ARMY is just so proud right now, J-Hope is trending on social media.