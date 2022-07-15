Jack in the Box: BTS' J-Hope breaks internet with his latest song Arson, ARMY reacts

Credit: HYBE/YouTube

On Friday, HYBE LABELS released J-Hope's song Arson from his album Jack In The Box on YouTube. BTS ARMY can't keep calm, they took to social media and started sharing the rap.

One of the fans wrote, "The fact that he comes out of the flames all singed with a flow so frantic and panicked like he caught fire and he’s trying to put it out… lyrical and rhythmic genius." The second one mentioned, "Honestly J-hope is an absolute masterpiece himself, Everything about him helps the world understand the meaning of a true rapper."

The third person commented, "I am speechless, this is out of this world. He can do everything, is so talented and we have to support him." The fourth one commented, "This was a very creative offway explaining how he feels about where he stands in his career. Like voluntarily setting everything he has worked towards on fire. This is how he feels about walking away from BTS. Less is more is a very bitter sweet way off saying he is trading down but excepting that that’s not always a bad thing. I think it’s very artistic of him creative unique and very real."

You have no idea how grateful I am for giving us this masterpiece! I love you so much and I'm soooo proud of you! Congratulations Hobi @BTS_twt #ARSON_jhope #JackInTheBox pic.twitter.com/2YUhmdhQLD — deng (@adeng_asdfg) July 15, 2022

J-Hope is the first member to announce solo, Singer second solo entry is now on Billboard Hot 100. Recently, Billboard shared this news on Twitter and wrote, “J-Hope's "More" debuts at No. 82 on this week's #Hot100. It's his second career solo entry on the chart, after "Chicken Noodle Soup" in 2019.”

BTS member J-Hope treated ARMY to his pre-release MORE (released on July 1) before releasing his first solo Jack In The Box. After receiving immense love from the fans, the singer penned a letter to his well-wishers, on Weverse.

J-Hope’s full album will be released on July 15, therefore he shared a message with his fans. As oer translation on Twitter, J-Hope wrote, “I don’t know how you may have listened to it but I always wanted to show you more cool things. And I think there was always an immature desire that always thought about things I personally could show you as BTS’ J-Hope!!!”

He added, “I think today is the day I can fulfill those desires…I am feeling thankful, perhaps also sorry for many ARMYs all around the world for accepting those thoughts and emotions together!!!”

His album Proof topped the Japanese Oricon, Weekly Album Ranking chart. According to the Oricon chart which was released on June 24, BTS’ album Proof earned 546,373 points between June 13 and June 19, and topped the Weekly Album Ranking chart, as per Global Economic.

BTS ARMY is just so proud right now, J-Hope is trending on social media.