Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: A heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey

ENTERTAINMENT

Jab Khuli Kitaab movie review: Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia is heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey

A 50-year marriage on the brink of divorce, juxtaposed with the family's anxious wait for the mother's impending death, lends a refreshingly unique twist to the narrative.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

Jab Khuli Kitaab movie review: Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia is heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey
Director: Saurabh Shukla

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, Manasi Parekh, Nauheed Cyrusi, Samir Soni

Runtime: 1:55 mins

Where to watch: ZEE5

Synopsis: Gopal and Anusuya's 50-year-old marriage faces turmoil when a long-held secret emerges, leaving the family to navigate mixed emotions. 

Rating: 3.5 stars

Watching Pankaj Kapur onscreen promises some deep yet subtle take on emotions, and in Saurabh Shukla's Jab Khuli Kitaab, that brings to life a 50-year marriage tested by a shocking revelation, things can go wrong. Pankaj's conviction is what makes this nuanced exploration of emotions truly compelling – a thought-provoking take on love, relationships, and the complexities of long-term commitment.

Once the plot takes off, with Gopal (Pankaj Kapur) nursing his wife, Anusuya (Dimple Kapadia), interest piques. Set in a small town in Uttarakhand, the backdrop makes it a cosy watch. Dimple breathes in the role of an ailing wife; however, she calls 'Gopal Ji', which doesn't sync well with the character sketch. The shocking revelation gives a major push to the plot, moves the story forward in a big way, adding a bit of humour and a sense of confusion to the mix. 

A 50-year marriage on the brink of divorce, juxtaposed with the family's anxious wait for the mother's impending death, lends a refreshingly unique twist to the narrative. Hats off to Saurabh Shukla's writing and his direction that efficiently sets a strong foundation with an engaging screenplay. The right mix of humour and melancholy sets the tone, delving deep into the complexity of a 50-year marriage, beautifully carving out how dynamics change among couples despite age and life's phases. 

Jab Khuli Kitaab offers a refreshing take on uncharted marriage territory, a theme cinema used to explore with great precision and subtlety back in the 70s-80s (especially movies headlined by Pankaj Kapur, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Farooq and Deepti Naval) – a nuance that's often missing in today's films. The film has nostalgia of 70s-80s cinema that dealt with raw emotion, dialogue with depth and rationale and effortless comedy. The scene worth mentioning are conversation between husband and wife, their rekindled romance and a drunk chat between Gopal and his lawyer( Aparshakti Khurana) where they talk about life, love, and marriage. 

The director skillfully highlights the dual nature of companionship – marriage as a journey that can bring profound connection or lead to loneliness masked by societal expectations, as seen in the sub-plot with the lawyer-judge duo (Aparshakti-Manasi).The film also showcase a human cannot live alone howsoever the difficult situation it is- showcasing a mentally challenged 'Dholu' yearning for companion. The supporting cast, Samir Soni, Nauheed Cyrusi, among others perfectly justified their roles and helped elevate the cinematic experience.

Jab Khuli Kitaab comes as a breath of fresh air when Jab Khuli Kitaab feels like a breath of fresh air amidst the OTT trend of uninspired, stereotypical plots and characters.



 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
