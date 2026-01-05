Jaaved Jaferi makes BIG statement on dance reality shows, reveals where it lacks: 'All look like...'

Jaaved Jaaferi feels that today’s dance reality shows have become repetitive, with similar formats and excessive drama. He believes Boogie Woogie stood out because of its originality and says any comeback should be fresh and modern.

Actor, dancer and television host Jaaved Jaaferi has shared his views on the current state of dance reality shows in India. Jaaved, who became famous for his character as a judge on the hit program Boogie Woogie, expresses his opinion that the current situation in dance shows is such that they are alike. He states that the majority of the dance reality shows now are of similar looks and moods, thus making it difficult for the audiences to keep their excitement.

All shows look the same now:

In a recent interview, Jaaved disclosed that he believes television to be the home of numerous skilled dancers, but the presentation of the programs has turned out to be tedious and dull. He described how identical set designs, judging styles and emotional stories with dramatic moments are presented in various programs. So viewers keep on thinking they are watching the same show on different channels. According to Jaaved, dancing shows in the past were much more about enjoyment and creativity than they were about heavy drama. He believes that modern-day shows rely heavily on emotional backstories at the expense of the dance itself.

Also read: Mahhi Vij chooses dignity over money: Refuses alimony from Jay Bhanushali, prioritises kids and peaceful separation

Remembering the legacy of Boogie Woogie:

Boogie Woogie, which originated in 1996, was the first Indian dance reality show and lasted for many years with success. Jaaved mentioned that the program was liked by the audience because it was new, uncomplicated, and pure. The performers were essentially rated based on their talents, and the show’s amusing and light-hearted atmosphere helped to draw the viewers in. According to him, Boogie Woogie was different from others as it did not imitate but rather had the identity of its own.

Jaaved was questioned over the return of Boogie Woogie, and he stated that, at the very least, it should come back if only to be shown in a fresh and modern manner. He stressed that the old ways could not be used for the present time anymore. Not only on TV, but Jaaved Jaaferi also keeps his presence in films and digital projects. His sincere viewpoint reveals once again the reason for his being respected in the entertainment world. The fans were grateful for his frank remarks because a lot of the audience had the same feelings about the dance reality shows nowadays.