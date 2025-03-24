The recently released trailer has sent shockwaves of excitement, showcasing Sunny's fiery return as Jaat, locked in an epic battle against a menacing antagonist played by Randeep Hooda.

Sunny Deol is back with a bang, reprising his iconic dialogue "dhai kilo ka haath" with a fresh twist, in the upcoming mass entertainer Jaat. The recently released trailer has sent shockwaves of excitement, showcasing Sunny's fiery return as Jaat, locked in an epic battle against a menacing antagonist played by Randeep Hooda. Adding to the thrill is Vineet Kumar Singh, who's set to dazzle in a never-seen-before avatar, following his critically acclaimed performance in Chhaava.

About three-minute-long trailer of Jaat opens with a heartwrenching scene set in 'Ranatunga ki Lanka', a downtrodden territory ruled by Randeep Hooda's character, where fear reigns supreme. The discovery of multiple bodies in a field leads police officers to pinpoint Ranatunga as the culprit. There is a warning that even God fears entering this ‘Lanka’, however, the tide turns with the arrival of Jaat.

The trailer culminates with Jaat's iconic declaration, "Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat pura north dekh chuka hain. Ab south dekhega" ("The north has already witnessed the power of this two-and-a-half-kilo arm. Now, the south will see it"), signalling a dramatic showdown.



Reacting to the trailer, a netizen wrote, “What a trailer,Mass dialogue with mass BGM.#SunnyDeol & #RandeepHooda scree presence.Action scenes are amazing. The dialogue are plus point.” A second user commented, “The Trailer of #JAAT is Tabaahi. That is Called Mass Action Movie. And our beloved Action Superstar #SunnyDeol Sir is back after the Blockbuster Success of Gadar2. First Day First Show Dekhna padega aur clap whistle ke liye All Sunny Fans get ready.”

However, a user differed commenting, “Jaat trailer drops,Sunny Deol’s Mediocre action flick feels like an 80s movie repack—old story, low production vibes. Explosions can’t save this relic. #Jaat #SunnyDeol #RetroFlop"

The excitement is palpable as Sunny Deol unveiled the trailer of Jaat, just a day after Salman Khan dropped the trailer of Sikandar. The back-to-back trailer releases have sparked a frenzy among netizens, who are eagerly drawing comparisons between the two highly-anticipated films. A user said, “Sunny paaji, bhaag jao apni #JAAT ko leke... Salman bhai ke Sikandar ka bawandar aa raha hai, fas jaoge!” Another user said, “#Sikandar will only be for 10 days in cinema because #JAAT will totally eat it.”



Helmed by director Gopichand Malineni, Jaat boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit theaters on April 10.