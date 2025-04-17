Also, Gopichand Malineni is set to reprise his role as director, promising an action thriller with higher stakes and greater cinematic spectacle.

Sunny Deol's latest film, Jaat, aimed to recapture the success of Gadar 2, had a promising start with a decent opening and a strong first weekend. However, as the week progressed, the film's box office collections started to dip, failing to sustain the initial momentum. Despite the average box office performance, the makers have decided to announce its sequel, titled Jaat 2. On Thursday, the makers put out the word via a social media announcement poster that Sunny Deol is returning with yet another mission. Also, Gopichand Malineni is set to reprise his role as director, promising an action thriller with higher stakes and greater cinematic spectacle.



Taking to Instagram, Sunny Deol shared the new poster with the caption that read, "#Jaat on to a New Mission!#Jaat2", leaving fans excited. A user commented, "Areee waahhh jaat ke baad jaat 2 turant" A netizen reacted, "Jaat returns hona chahiye name."



Check out Sunny Deol's Jaat 2 announcement poster here:

Talking about Jaat 2, the announcement was made via a poster, revealing Sunny's return alongside producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad, with Mythri Movie Makers backing the project. While the cast details are yet to be announced, Deol's return is confirmed. The original film, Jaat, marked Gopichand Malineni's Hindi debut and featured Randeep Hooda as the antagonist, alongside Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and others. It received mixed-to-positive reviews, with praise for its action sequences and performances by Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda.



Talking about the Jaat box office, it saw a steady decline in collections, earning Rs 4 crore on its latest day, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 57.50 crore. The film had a mixed performance, with a strong opening and weekend (Rs 9.5 crore on opening day, Rs 9.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 14 crore on Sunday) but significant drops on weekdays (Rs 7.25 crore on Monday, Rs 6 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 4 crore on Wednesday). The film was released on April 10, 2025, in the theatres.