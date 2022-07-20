Jaani Johan health update: Singer-lyricist says he's 'fine' as he gets discharged from hospital

Jaani

After surviving a fatal road accident, Punjabi singer-songwriter-composer Jaani Johan shared his health update on his social media. For the unversed, Jaani and two others suffered injuries after their SUV got hit by another vehicle in Mohali on Tuesday evening. After the accident, Jaani and the other two were sent to the local hospital.

A few hours after the accident, Jaani shared his health update on Instagram, and he thanked all mighty for protecting him. Jaani wrote, "With the grace of the all mighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine. The authorities are doing their due diligence in the matter, and we have been discharged from the hospital. Waheguru ne rakh le. Waheguru da shukr hai."

Here's the post

Famous Punjabi singer-lyricist Jaani Johan and two others got injured in a road accident on Tuesday evening, after their SUV was hit by another vehicle at Sector 88 of Mohali, Punjab. When it comes to the reason behind the accident, Police said that prima facie signal jumping at the red light appears to be the cause of the collision between the SUV and a Ford Figo.

The official further added that the collision was so powerful, that the cars flipped thrice. However, the airbags of both vehicles saved lives. The 33-year-old lyricist and the other two occupants were taken to a private hospital in Mohali. On the other side, passengers of the other vehicle received minor injuries. As per the report of IANS, the singer suffered injuries on his neck and back. Jaani and his friend were sitting in the back seat, while the driver was on the wheel of a Toyota Fortuner.

As soon as the accident took place, several photos and videos from the crash site were uploaded to social media, and it went viral instantly. Fans of Jaani are keeping a close watch and sharing every update related to him on Twitter.