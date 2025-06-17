Genelia D'Souza, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, reacted to the potential sequel to her 2008 movie Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na.

Genelia D'souza’s Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na was one of a kind in the romantic comedy genre that still resonates with the audience. Also, fans of the coming-of-age rom-com have desired for a sequel for a long time. Amid this, Genelia, who played the lead role in the 2008 film, opened up about the potential sequel although film producer Aamir Khan has no plans to give a go-ahead. The actress will be seen romancing Aamir in the upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

“I would love to work with the team again and the actors again. I would love to have a coming-of-age love story, not necessarily Jaane Tu’s part 2. It could be another project,” Genelia told Zoom. She added that it is the producer’s call and “whatever he feels is the right way”. She is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

For the context, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na featured Genelia alongside Aamir’s nephew Imran Khan, who made his acting debut with the movie. Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, the movie follows the lives of two best friends Jai and Aditi. They refuse to have romantic feelings but realise their love for each other once they start dating different people. The film marked Tyrewala's full-fledged screenwriting and directorial debut with A. R. Rahman’s music.

Earlier, Tyrewala revealed that he pitched Jaane Tu's sequel idea to Aamir. The plot involved Jay and Aditi separating, with Jay having an affair with Meghna(his ex-girlfriend). However, he recalled Aamir rejecting the idea, calling it "stupid" and jokingly said Abbas wouldn't be involved if a sequel were made. Also, Imran Khan reacted to the possible sequel suggesting that the film had a perfect culmination, and he couldn't envision further emotional growth for the characters.



Meanwhile, Genelia and Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones. The movie revolves around a suspended basketball coach who is asked to serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film is backed by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. The film is all set to release in theatres on June 20.