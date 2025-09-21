Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Jaane Jaan turns 2: 7 reasons why Vijay Varma's role remains unforgettable

As Jaane Jaan celebrates its 2nd anniversary, let's explore 7 reasons why Vijay Varma’s outstanding performance captured hearts and showcased a new shade of his talent.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 01:42 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

Jaane Jaan turns 2: 7 reasons why Vijay Varma's role remains unforgettable
As Jaane Jaan marks its two-year milestone, it also celebrates the most exciting actor of this generation, Vijay Varma’s remarkable performance that won hearts and showcased new shades of his talent. From firsts in his career to unforgettable on-screen moments, here’s why his role still stands out:

1. Portrayal as a Cop

Untitled-design-1Vijay Varma stepped into the shoes of a cop yet again, bringing intensity and realism that felt refreshing and convincing.

2. Crackling Chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Untitled-design-2His effortless camaraderie with Kareena added spark and subtle romance, making their pairing one to remember.

3. A Dance That Won Audiences Over

Untitled-design-3Known for his serious and gritty roles, for the first time, Vijay surprised fans with a charming dance sequence on Jaane Jaan, showing an unseen, lighter side of him.

4. A Stellar, Layered Performance

Untitled-design-5With sharp wit, emotional depth, and screen presence, Vijay once again proved why he’s one of the most versatile actors of today.

5. A Masterclass in Subtlety

Untitled-design-5Rather than going over the top, Vijay kept it restrained, letting the silences and glances do the talking. That understated performance is exactly what gave his character so much power.

6. Seamless Fit in a Sujoy Ghosh Thriller

Untitled-design-6Vijay has a natural ease in thrillers, and Jaane Jaan proved it again. He blended into the dark, moody world with precision, never missing a beat in the suspense-driven narrative.

7. The X Factor He Always Brings

wmremove-transformedAbove all, Vijay has that rare ability to make you root for him no matter what. In Jaane Jaan, he was charming, intriguing, and compelling, the kind of performance that stays with you even a year later.

As the film celebrates its anniversary, it is clear that while Jaane Jaan was packed with powerful elements, Vijay Varma’s performance remains one of its brightest highlights.
 
