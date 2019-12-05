'Jaan': Kajal Aggarwal to have a cameo in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film?

Prabhas is currently shooting for his upcoming film titled Jaan. In the film, the handsome hunk is paired opposite Pooja Hegde. The film is being helmed by Radha Krishna. Talking about the film Pooja had earlier said, "I don’t think anyone in India has ever made a period film set in Europe. When I read the script of this film, I was blown away, It’s one of the best scripts I have read so far. It’s a mature love story. Knowing Prabhas, I know the treatment will eventually look unique and the scale will be bang on."

Now as per reports, in Prabhas and Pooja starrer Jaan, a Southern beauty will be seen in a special appearance. Yes, we are talking about Kajal Aggarwal. Rumour has it, Kajal was happy to see the characterisation of her short role in Jaan that she readily nodded yes to be a part of it.

If the reports turn out to be true, this will be a reunion of Prabhas and Kajal after Darling and Mr Perfect.

Meanwhile, earlier while talking about Jaan, Prabhas had said, "I spent five years on Baahubali and two years on Saaho, I don’t want to spend such long spells on making movies. I now want them to come out faster. After Baahubali, my friends and I were looking for a simple story but we didn’t find the right script."

He also said, "Eventually when we started working on Saaho, we found a love story that impressed all of us. It’s a beautiful romantic drama and we have already shot about 30 days for it. It’s been a beautiful experience so far. It’s different from what I have been doing for the last few years. It feels easy and relaxed."