It's a wrap for 'Money Heist': Cast poses for one last time, photo goes viral

The shooting for fifth and final season of ‘Money Heist’ or ‘Le Casa De Papel’ has officially been wrapped up, Netflix announced on Friday (May 14). The streaming platform shared a photo of the entire cast, in their iconic red jumpsuits, can be seen having a fun moment.

“What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel/Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia (the resistance)! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends,” Netflix wrote in its post.

Nearly all members of cast including Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić Hovik Keuchkerian and others can be seen in the photo. However, Alba Flores and Hajwa Nimri are not a part of the picture, which leaves us wondering what happens to these characters.

The Spanish crime drama presently holds the current record of being the most-watched non-English title on Netflix. The fourth season of Money Heist broke all previous records it set and managed to rake in a remarkable 65 million views.

In a statement, creator and executive producer of Money Heist, Alex Pina said, “We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

In July 2020, streaming giant Netflix confirmed the fifth and final season of Money Heist. Season 5 will have 10 episodes and will mark the end of the gang’s ongoing robbery at the Bank of Spain.

Several members of the show have already begun to bid farewell to show, which was under production for several months. In a long Instagram post, Money Heist director wrote that the fifth season was “the biggest and the hardest” battle, but assured that “we have fought it to the last breath.”

“What a team. A dream team!, wrote actor Alvaro More while actor Pedro Alonso wrote, “I don't feel this is the time to speak. Just thank you. To all of you. From the bottom of my heart. I know it was more than a dream.”