It's pretty self-explanatory: Harry on 'Two Ghosts' being

Styles told his friend Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 show with a sheepish grin.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2017, 12:36 PM IST

Singer Harry Styles says it is quite "self-explanatory" that his new song "Two Ghosts" is about his former girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The 23-year-old singer was surrounded by questions about the track from his self-styled album 'Sign Of The Times' when he appeared for a radio interview, reported Billboard.

"I think it's pretty self-explanatory, right?" Styles told his friend Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 show with a sheepish grin.

When Grimshaw prodded him, Styles asked his manager, Jeffrey Azoff to rescue him.

"Help me, Jeffrey!" he said.

Although Styles did elaborate a little more, he neither confirmed nor denied the subject in the song was the "Blank Space" singer.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

