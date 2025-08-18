'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
ENTERTAINMENT

It's Okay to Not Be Okay, My Mister, Reply 1988, more: 7 must-watch Korean dramas exploring sibling bonds, struggles

From It’s Okay to Not Be Okay to My Mister, these 7 Korean dramas beautifully portray sibling love, rivalry, and emotional struggles. Each series dives into the complexities of family bonds, making them must-watch for fans of heartfelt and relatable storytelling.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Korean dramas are celebrated for their emotional depth, and one of the most powerful themes they explore is the bond between siblings. From love and sacrifice to rivalry and conflict, these K-dramas beautifully capture the complexities of family ties. Here are seven of the best Korean dramas that portray sibling relationships in unique and heartfelt ways.

My Mister

This critically acclaimed drama follows three middle-aged brothers navigating life’s struggles. Their bond, despite hardships, highlights how siblings can be both a source of strength and vulnerability.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

The show highlights the evolving relationship between two brothers, shaped by childhood trauma and clashing responsibilities, while emphasising healing and loyalty.

Reply 1988

While the series centres on friendship, it also beautifully portrays sibling dynamics in Korean households of the late 1980s. From sibling rivalries to moments of unconditional love, it feels nostalgic and relatable.

Tale of the Nine Tailed

This fantasy thriller features a complicated relationship between two brothers, Lee Yeon and Lee Rang, who are both gumiho (nine-tailed foxes). Their relationship is marked by conflict and rivalry, adding a central conflict to the plot. 

My Father Is Strange

This family drama follows four siblings as they deal with misunderstandings, hidden secrets, and shifting alliances, ultimately testing what truly matters in a family.

Rooftop Prince

In this time-travel story, sibling rivalry and loyalty between the crown prince and his stepbrothers drive much of the tension, as buried secrets reshape the quest for justice.

Little Women

This drama explores the individual journeys and compelling bond of three sisters, highlighting their resilience and support for each other.

From warmth to rivalry, these K-dramas prove that sibling relationships are some of the most powerful narratives in storytelling. If you’re looking for heartwarming yet emotional series, these dramas are a must-watch.

