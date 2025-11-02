FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Confirmed! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lead Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, actress calls it 'destiny's plan': 'After Bigg Boss 16..'

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin series has been one of the most popular shows on Indian television, which hooked audiences with its thrilling blend of fantasy, mythology, and drama.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 11:32 PM IST

Confirmed! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lead Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, actress calls it 'destiny's plan': 'After Bigg Boss 16..'
After months of wild speculation and curiosity, COLORS has officially unveiled the new face of Naagin 7, and it’s none other than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The grand revelation happened on Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, the same stage that turned Priyanka emerged as one of the top three finalists of Bigg Boss 16. 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finalised as Naagin 7's new face

Reports suggest Ekta Kapoor had chosen Priyanka for Naagin 7 much earlier. During her appearance on Bigg Boss 16, when Priyanka competed with Archana Gautam, Ekta dropped a hint that she had found her next Naagin. Now, that hint has turned into a reality, marking a significant milestone in Priyanka’s career.

Speaking about the announcement, Priyanka shared her excitement: “I still remember the moment on Bigg Boss 16 when Ekta ma’am said she found her next Naagin, and to have her keep that promise and choose me for this legacy is truly an honour. I’ve always believed that some roles demand more than just performance; they test your strength, range, and spirit. Naagin is exactly that for me.”

She further added, “To be revealed as Naagin in front of Salman sir and millions of viewers feels nothing short of destiny’s plan. I’m super grateful to COLORS and Balaji Telefilms for trusting me with this throne — and for giving me a story that’s going down in hiss-tory as pure serpentainment!”

About the 'Naagin' series

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin series has been one of the most popular shows on Indian television, which hooked audiences with its thrilling blend of fantasy, mythology, and drama. Since its debut in 2015, the show has turned actresses like Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, and Tejasswi Prakash unforgettable and hold names.

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka rose to fame with Udaariyaan, where she portrayed the role of Tejo Sandhu. She also appeared in Bigg Boss season 17, which made her one of the most loved contestants. 

Also read: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq faces legal trouble, Shah Bano’s family moves court to halt release

 

