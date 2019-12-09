It's official! 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh joins Rajinikanth for Siva's next

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is currently in news over his upcoming release Darbar. The superstar is also making headlines for his next film already. Being called Thalaivar 168 currently, the movie is being helmed by Siva. The makers also released an announcement video where Keerthy Suresh was introduced to the film.

"For the first time, Keerthy Suresh to act with superstar (Rajinikanth). (She) joins the case of Thalaivar 168," informed the makers in the video. They also added #KeerthyInThalaivar168 when tweeting, "We are delighted to announce that for the first time, @KeerthyOfficial will be acting with Superstar @rajinikanth in #Thalaivar168."

“Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey . From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures,” tweeted Keerthy thereafter.

See their tweets here:

Keerthy Suresh had bagged various awards and gained recognition on a wider level with her release Mahanati. She played the lead role of actress Savithri and her performance was well-acclaimed. Meanwhile Siva received praises after working with Thala Ajith in Viswasam.