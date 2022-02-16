'It's difficult to describe love': 'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna opens up on love, marriage

South star Rashmika Mandanna who has been basking in the success of her last outing 'Pushpa: Teh Rise - Part 1', has been in the news of late for her alleged relationship with actor and her 'Geetha Govindam' co-star, Vijay Deverakonda. While the duo haven't officially confirmed dating each other and maintained that they re good freinds, several media reports suggest that Rashmika and Vijay are in a relationship.

Rashmika and Vijay's New Year photos from the same location and similar captions had added fuel to their dating rumours.

Now, in a recent interview with India Today, Rashmika has spoken about love and shared her thoughts on marriage.

Talking about love, Rashmika told the outlet that for her love is when two people respect each other, give time to one another and with whom one feels secure. "It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it's both ways, not just one," she was quoted telling India Today.

Sharing her thoughts on marriage and whether wedding is on the cards for her, Rashmika said that she doesn't know what to think about it since she's too young for it. "I haven't given it a thought. But, having said that, you should be with someone who makes you comfortable," she said.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen making her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu'. She also has 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.