'It is sad...': Naga Chaitanya opens up on his personal life grabbing headlines

Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's broken marriage has been making news ever since their separation. The individuals are fine artists, but they end up answering the queries related to each other, or their marriage. Naga will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, and while interacting with Bollywood Life, the actor stated that the constant discussion of personal life in professional space is 'frustrating.'

Naga stated that he has made sure to create a line between personal and professional life, "I have sort of built myself to not let my personal life affect my professional life. But obviously, when your personal life is put at the forefront, it becomes the headline more than your professional life. That gets really frustrating. You don’t want people to connect your personal life to your professional life because I don’t connect it and I have created a very clear barrier between the both."

Chaitanya further added that the borders between both lives have sub-merged, and he's working hard to divert people's attention towards his craft, rather than his professional life. "It is sad sometimes to see out of nowhere they are connecting my personal life to my films, what someone said and what happened. But unfortunately, that’s the way it is today, news replaces news, so I just teach myself to keep working harder at my work and made sure my work shines. And eventually, it will.”

While interacting with DNA, when we asked Naga Chaitanya to share his opinion on nepotism in the Telugu film industry and asked him why fans in the South look forward to watching the next generation of film stars v/s Bollywood star kids being trolled for coming from a film family as we referred to Vijay Deverakonda's recent take on nepotism, Naga told DNA, "What's wrong (coming from a film family). My grandad was an actor, my dad got inspired by him and became an actor. I saw these two amazing actors and I got inspired by them and wanted to take that forward. I feel there’s nothing wrong in that. It’s just a beautiful journey that we are trying to continue."