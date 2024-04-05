Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Jadavpur West Bengal constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

What Role Does Consumer Behavior Play In VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging?

How to Clean Baby Toys Safely: Tips and Tricks

Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik sent flirty messages to Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed? She says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Jadavpur West Bengal constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

What Role Does Consumer Behavior Play In VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging?

7 slowest knocks in history of IPL

Indian players to win IPL and T20 World Cup

8 benefits of vitamin-E oil

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew introduces buy-one-get-one ticket free offer; here's how you can avail

'Hope The Goat Life gets an Oscar': ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan heaps praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Sunny Deol's biggest flop was expected to break Gadar records, led to protests, theatre owners pulled down film after..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Hope The Goat Life gets an Oscar': ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan heaps praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Scientist Nambi Narayanan has praised Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham, saying it should win an Oscar

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 04:16 PM IST

article-main
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The film Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life is getting praised globally for its emotional storyline and excellent acting, particularly by the main actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Among the admirers is celebrated ISRO scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan, who hopes the film wins an Oscar, considering it one of Prithviraj Sukumaran's standout works.

Through Instagram, Nambi Narayanan shared a video where he said, "It's an excellent film, they have done their job extremely well. I must mention Prithviraj, he has added life to the movie, especially with his expressions. He has surpassed all his past movies. In all, I hope the film may get an Oscar Award. All the best! (sic)"

Prithviraj Sukumaran's stellar performance in Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life has impressed audiences. The Malayalam movie has been a box office hit, grossing Rs 40.40 crore in less than a week. The film, in the making for nearly 16 years, was initially conceptualized in 2008 by Blessy, with Sukumaran agreeing to the part later that year.

The film is inspired by the real-life incident of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad (played by Prithviraj), who goes to the Middle East to earn money. However, in a twist of fate, he finds himself living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the middle of the desert.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, divorce cost him over Rs 253600 crore, has bought Rs 7500000000 mansion, owns Rs 1976 crore Indian…

This microbiologist-turned-actress speaks 5 languages, left science for films, faced controversy for bold scenes in...

Meet actress who spent nights in dance bar, debuted at 16, had no hit for 15 years, then led biggest hit of 2023

Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement