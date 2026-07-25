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Israeli reality TV star Yakir Levi dies after falling from 28th floor

Former Israeli reality TV star and entrepreneur Yakir Levi died after falling from the 28th floor of a Florida resort.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 12:43 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Israeli reality TV star Yakir Levi dies after falling from 28th floor
Image credit: Instagram
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Former Israeli reality television personality and entrepreneur Yakir Levi died after falling from the 28th floor of the Acqualina Resort and Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, South Florida, on Monday night.

The 45-year-old was reportedly heading to meet friends when the incident took place. According to reports, Levi had texted his friends, "I'm coming," moments before they heard a loud crash and screams outside the luxury resort.

Levi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friend questions suicide theory

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yakir S Levi (@yakirlevi770)

Levi's close friend Eran Hersh told the Daily Mail that he found it difficult to believe that Levi had died by suicide. He described the entrepreneur as someone who loved life and said Levi had been enjoying himself on a boat just a day earlier.

"They were all meeting up to go out. It just doesn’t make any sense. It’s impossible for me to think that he just committed suicide. The day before he was on a boat smoking a cigar, having the time of his life," Hersh said.

Authorities have not yet announced the cause or manner of Levi's death. Officials have also not indicated whether foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Levi is survived by his wife and three children, aged 4, 10 and 12. According to the Jerusalem Post, his funeral is expected to take place in Israel.

Rose to fame on Israeli reality show

Born in Ramla, Israel, Levi moved to the United States and built a successful life in Los Angeles after growing up in modest circumstances.

He became known through Israel's Channel 13 reality show The Americans, which followed Israeli expatriates pursuing the American dream. Levi's journey from a humble background to success in Los Angeles made him one of the show's most recognisable participants.

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