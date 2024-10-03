'Iska badla...': Adnaan Shaikh's sister Iffat shares video of injured father-in-law, accuses social media star of...

Adnaan Shaikh's sister Iffat claims her brother hit her father-in-law, and promises to take 'revenge'.

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and YouTuber Adnaan Shaikh grabbed headlines after his sister Iffat filed a police complaint alleging physical assault by him. Now, Iffat has shared another shocking video claiming that Adaan had hit her father-in-law badly.

Taking to her Instagram story, Iffat points the camera to her father-in-law’s severely bruised shoulder, and the man can be heard saying ‘Mera haath nahi uth raha (I am unable to move my hand)’, to which she replies, “Kal chalte hain doctor ke paas (we’ll go to the doctor tomorrow)’. On the video, she wrote, “Iska badla aur insaaf mai zarur lungi. Har possible koshish karungi uss CRIMINAL ADNAAN ko Jail behjwaane k liye. Mark my words! Tujhe baap ki kadar nhi h pr mujhe h (I'll take the revenge and justice for this. I'll do everything possible to make sure 'criminal Adnaan' goes to jail).”

This video comes days after Iffat shared pictures of Adnaan’s wife claiming that her real name is Riddhi Jadhav and not Ayesha. She also claimed that Riddhi was thrown out of her family 2 years ago and that she was living with Adnaan for one year.

Amid the controversy, Adnaan took to his social media to refute his sister’s claims. He said, “Toh main dekh raha hoon ki teen chaar din se kuch rumors phail rahe hain aur main inn sab par reply karna munasib nahi samjha. Par fir PR waale usi cheez ko uthaa ke daal rahe hai, kyunki Adnaan ki shaadi bahut hype mei thi aur bahut logo ke nazron mei khatke, khaas kar kuch jo apne purane jo the unn logon ke.”

Adnaan said that the FIR filed by his sister is not real and the entire truth will come out soon. “Toh unlog fake allegations laga rahe hai aur Fake FIR ki copy daal rahe hai. Koi baat nahi hai, tum bhi yahin ho, hum bhi yahin hai, main bhi bahut sari NC kiya hoon, FIR kiya hoon, sahi time pe jo galat hai wo bars ke peeche rahega, koi dikkat nahi hai.”

