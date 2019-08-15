ISI officers, Dawood Ibrahim kin at Mika Singh's event

Facing enormous flak for performing at an event in Karachi earlier in August, trouble only appears to be mounting for pop singer Mika Singh with sources revealing that several officials of Inter-State Services (ISI) and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's relatives were among the guests at the event.

Mika had performed at an event organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative on August 8.

Following this, he has been banned by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) for his performance which, sources say, was attended by top officials of Pakistan's spy agency — including its former chief Ahmad Shuja Pasha, as well as Dawood's relatives. Information received by the Indian intelligence agencies reportedly confirms the presence of these persons at the event which was called 'Mika Singh Night.'

The event was organised by Musharraf's cousin Adnan Asad for one of the ceremonies at the wedding of his daughter. The Indian singer's programme was reportedly held in a plush bungalow at Karachi's Defence Housing Colony from where the residences of Dawood's Anees Ibrahim and close aide Chota Shakeel are in close proximity.

It is also reported that Asad may be close to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is why he could manage to arrange for visas for Mika and his 14 crew members. Sources claimed that before the August 8 event, Mika was in Lahore where he reportedly met a top government official as well.

