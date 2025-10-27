FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ishitta Arun slams trolls targeting her for smiling at uncle Piyush Pandey's funeral: 'We don't mute memory to...'

The viral video, which showed Ishitta Arun smiling and talking to others during Piyush Pandey's funeral, led many online users to slam her for being "insensitive" at a solemn event.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 07:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Actor and content creator Ishitta Arun found herself at the centre of a social media storm after a video from her uncle, veteran adman Piyush Pandey's funeral, went viral. The clip, which showed Ishitta smiling and talking to others during the ceremony, led many online users to slam her for being "insensitive" at a solemn event. Now, Ishitta herself has responded to the backlash. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor hit back at the trolls, saying that grief cannot be "scripted" or performed for others' comfort. In her note, she explained that her emotions came from a place of love and memory, not disrespect.

Her note, shared over two Instagram Stories, read, "Grief isn't a single script. And when you're saying goodbye to a man who laughed louder than anyone else -remembering him through laughter isn't disrespect. It's continuity. It's muscle memory. It's knowing who he really was. We don't stage grief. We don't mute memory to make strangers comfortable. We remembered him honestly -as laughter, courage, and life itself. Next time - know the story before you comment on the moment."

Pandey, 70, began his career in advertising in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), starting as a trainee account executive before moving to the creative side. Over the years, he transformed Indian advertising, creating iconic campaigns such as Asian Paints' Har Khushi Mein Rang Laaye, Cadbury's Kuch Khaas Hai, and the legendary Fevicol 'Egg' film. In 2004, Pandey became the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. His contributions were further recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.

